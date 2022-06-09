KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $76.41

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.41 and traded as low as $61.56. KBC Group shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 839 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average is $76.41.
About KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)
