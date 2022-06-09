KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $76.41

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.41 and traded as low as $61.56. KBC Group shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 839 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average is $76.41.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

