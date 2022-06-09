Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $454.43

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 454.43 ($5.69) and traded as high as GBX 492.13 ($6.17). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 487.50 ($6.11), with a volume of 54,463 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.40) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 480.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 454.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £462.74 million and a P/E ratio of 5.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.07. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

