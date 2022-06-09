Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.38.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of KMB opened at $130.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.36.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

