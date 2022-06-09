Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 184.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,018 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Kodiak Sciences worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KOD. Citigroup cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 122,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $698,412.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,843,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,906,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 816,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,730 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

