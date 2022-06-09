Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 176,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,365,599 shares.The stock last traded at $45.64 and had previously closed at $42.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Kohl’s to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.87.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.76.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

