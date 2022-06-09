KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,815.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $33.86 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $71.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

