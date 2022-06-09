Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.97

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $97.97 and traded as low as $94.90. Kubota shares last traded at $95.08, with a volume of 15,608 shares changing hands.

KUBTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average of $97.97.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

