La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: LJPC) in the last few weeks:
- 6/9/2022 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “
Shares of LJPC opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $5.30.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
