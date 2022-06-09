La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: LJPC) in the last few weeks:

6/9/2022 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Shares of LJPC opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 82,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

