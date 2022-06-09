Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.09.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $237.36 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $232.01 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.
About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.
