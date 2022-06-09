Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 107,645 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 83,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

