Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.35. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $357,603.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,152,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,409.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta bought 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $74,987.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,079.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,065,133 shares of company stock valued at $10,395,378 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

