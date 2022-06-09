LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.91. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $58.18 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.48.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,120,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in LivaNova by 2.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,526,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,442,000 after acquiring an additional 111,520 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,872,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after buying an additional 49,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,406,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,948,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,417,000 after buying an additional 122,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.