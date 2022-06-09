LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,120 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of LiveRamp worth $24,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,318 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,661,000 after purchasing an additional 523,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

RAMP stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

