Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Down to $38.20

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.20, but opened at $36.86. Lovesac shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 1,789 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03. The company has a market cap of $538.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.45.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $199,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at $444,194.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after buying an additional 235,220 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lovesac by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after buying an additional 178,119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 821,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 413,458 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

