Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Down to $38.20

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.20, but opened at $36.86. Lovesac shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 1,789 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03. The company has a market cap of $538.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.45.
In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $199,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at $444,194.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after buying an additional 235,220 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lovesac by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after buying an additional 178,119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 821,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 413,458 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.
