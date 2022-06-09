Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $141.42

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $141.42 and traded as low as $127.59. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $127.89, with a volume of 20,369 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Macquarie Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9727 per share. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Macquarie Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.