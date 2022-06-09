Made.com Group (LON:MADE) Trading Down 1.6%

Made.com Group Plc (LON:MADE – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 55.60 ($0.70). 126,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,167,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.71).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Made.com Group from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 90 ($1.13) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Made.com Group from GBX 194 ($2.43) to GBX 79 ($0.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of £217.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online retail of furnishings and homeware. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, and beds; wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, shelves, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; and lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, lamp shades, wall lights, ceiling lighting, and chandeliers.

