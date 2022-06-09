Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $8.93

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $8.57. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 73,012 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a current ratio of 40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 4.70.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 965,623 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 673,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $20,731,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 887.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 333,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

