MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of MEDNAX worth $36,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MEDNAX by 198.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 74.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 44.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.05. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

