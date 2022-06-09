Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $755.24

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 755.24 ($9.46) and traded as high as GBX 778.80 ($9.76). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 773.40 ($9.69), with a volume of 2,408,497 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGGT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.03) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.03) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.40) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 783.33 ($9.82).
The company has a market cap of £6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 193.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 772.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 755.24.
About Meggitt (LON:MGGT)
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
