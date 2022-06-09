Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $755.24

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 755.24 ($9.46) and traded as high as GBX 778.80 ($9.76). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 773.40 ($9.69), with a volume of 2,408,497 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGGT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.03) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.03) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.40) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 783.33 ($9.82).

The company has a market cap of £6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 193.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 772.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 755.24.

In related news, insider Tony Wood purchased 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £3,599.75 ($4,510.96). Also, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.69), for a total transaction of £69,353.56 ($86,909.22).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

