Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Mercury Systems worth $22,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY stock opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.13. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.01, a PEG ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

