Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Merit Medical Systems worth $23,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,646,000 after purchasing an additional 54,045 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,674,000 after purchasing an additional 94,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 512,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,911,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

