Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.30

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,585,232 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,078.23. The firm has a market cap of £21.23 million and a PE ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.30.

Get Metals Exploration alerts:

About Metals Exploration (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.