Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.77.

MEOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Methanex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $56.79.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Methanex’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

