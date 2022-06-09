Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 425,096 shares.The stock last traded at $51.22 and had previously closed at $51.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $58.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Methanex by 64.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 404.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

