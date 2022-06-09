Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $354.69.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $270.41 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $246.44 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

