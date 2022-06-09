Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Middlesex Water worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 5,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSEX opened at $85.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $121.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.61.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 28.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSEX. TheStreet lowered Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $103,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

