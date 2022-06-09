Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) & Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Head to Head Comparison

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Moderna’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$342.25 million ($2.29) -3.99 Moderna $18.47 billion 3.20 $12.20 billion $34.03 4.36

Moderna has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moderna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Moderna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -54.79% -45.37% Moderna 64.77% 121.86% 65.53%

Volatility & Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moderna has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Iovance Biotherapeutics and Moderna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90 Moderna 1 8 5 0 2.29

Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $30.64, indicating a potential upside of 235.19%. Moderna has a consensus price target of $228.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.50%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Moderna.

Summary

Moderna beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has collaborations and licensing agreements with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center; M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Ohio State University; Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montreal; Cellectis S.A.; and Novartis Pharma AG. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics. The company has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca PLC; Merck & Co., Inc.; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited; Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.; Metagenomi, Inc.; the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Institute for Life Changing Medicines; and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as a collaboration and license agreement with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

