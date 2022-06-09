monday.com (MNDY) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) is one of 409 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare monday.com to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get monday.com alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for monday.com and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 2 11 0 2.85 monday.com Competitors 2944 13937 25189 695 2.55

monday.com currently has a consensus target price of $233.75, suggesting a potential upside of 100.15%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 52.53%. Given monday.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe monday.com is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of monday.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares monday.com and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $308.15 million -$129.29 million -25.78 monday.com Competitors $1.73 billion $271.85 million -44,555.54

monday.com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than monday.com. monday.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares monday.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com -43.90% -22.46% -16.92% monday.com Competitors -30.78% -64.10% -7.98%

monday.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for marketing, CRM, project management, software development, and other fields; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.