Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 357,220 shares.The stock last traded at $16.21 and had previously closed at $16.56.

MNTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.04 and a beta of -0.88.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.