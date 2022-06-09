Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,258.74

Shares of Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,258.74 ($15.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,304 ($16.34). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,288 ($16.14), with a volume of 84,106 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,258.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,200.27. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.
Murray International Trust Company Profile (LON:MYI)
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
