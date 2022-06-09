Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,258.74

Shares of Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,258.74 ($15.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,304 ($16.34). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,288 ($16.14), with a volume of 84,106 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,258.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,200.27. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other Murray International Trust news, insider Nicholas Melhuish bought 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($15.91) per share, with a total value of £11,925.30 ($14,943.98). Also, insider Alexandra Mackesy bought 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,256 ($15.74) per share, for a total transaction of £29,390.40 ($36,830.08).

Murray International Trust Company Profile (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

