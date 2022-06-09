Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $7.14

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.14, but opened at $6.87. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 11,884 shares.
NTCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79.
About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
