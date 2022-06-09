Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $7.14

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.14, but opened at $6.87. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 11,884 shares.

NTCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in Natura &Co by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,703,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,125,000 after buying an additional 4,050,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 191,589 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 134.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 245,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 128.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 214,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.