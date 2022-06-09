Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 93,840 shares.The stock last traded at $8.35 and had previously closed at $8.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEXA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $722.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 329,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 109,330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 93,616 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

