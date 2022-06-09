Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Nexa Resources worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEXA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $722.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nexa Resources (Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.