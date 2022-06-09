Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following insider buying activity. Approximately 63,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,103,049 shares.The stock last traded at 3.50 and had previously closed at 3.41.

Specifically, Director David L. Sze acquired 2,175,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.35 per share, for a total transaction of 7,287,985.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,802,966 shares in the company, valued at 12,739,936.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Sze acquired 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 6,416,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 5,774,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 8.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is 6.14.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 48.40 million. Analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

