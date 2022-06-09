Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $7.64. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 1,565 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.
The firm has a market capitalization of $693.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 227,272 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 330.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,616 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter.
About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.
