Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $7.64. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 1,565 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $693.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32.

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 227,272 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 330.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,616 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

