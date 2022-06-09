NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.65. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 608,364 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $1.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.
About NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)
