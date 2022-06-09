Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 124,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,879,735 shares.The stock last traded at $90.53 and had previously closed at $92.25.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.05.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.32 and its 200-day moving average is $86.63.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.