NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,061,370 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.66% of NuVasive worth $44,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

NUVA opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

