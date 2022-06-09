Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,977 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 544,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of BankUnited worth $23,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,221,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 108,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,034,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,777,000 after acquiring an additional 55,696 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BKU opened at $40.90 on Thursday. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.