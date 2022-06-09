Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 73,164 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,164 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Kohl’s worth $22,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 186,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.87.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

