Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 865,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,779 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Schneider National worth $23,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 48.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 104,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.28.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $395,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

