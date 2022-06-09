Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387,479 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of CVB Financial worth $23,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVBF. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $25.02 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.37.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 40.95%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

