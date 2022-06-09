Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 77,969 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Driven Brands worth $24,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,954 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 201,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,313,000 after acquiring an additional 224,200 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $34.62.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.59 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

