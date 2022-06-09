Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,389,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,982 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $24,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

CNR stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.73. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $24.61.

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sidoti cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.