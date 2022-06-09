Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,279 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Arvinas worth $22,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Europe lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.35.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $108.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.76.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.