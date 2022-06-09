Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,506 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Franklin Electric worth $23,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $198,321,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 66,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $532,694.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

FELE opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

