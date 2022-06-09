Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 372,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sensata Technologies worth $23,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,366.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

ST opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

