Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Novanta worth $23,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,145,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,587,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,979,000 after buying an additional 90,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Novanta by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 372,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,564,000 after buying an additional 53,151 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Novanta by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 200,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,285,000 after buying an additional 53,146 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novanta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $123.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 1.11. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.31 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

