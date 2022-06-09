Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,475 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,522,219 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of UiPath worth $21,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in UiPath by 68.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,718 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in UiPath by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 726.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 95,910 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 432,097 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 104,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PATH stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.33.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

