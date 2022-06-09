Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,451 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Hilltop worth $22,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Hilltop by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.26.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

